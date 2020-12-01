Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness but offers no apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- PM says chief prosecutor's resignation will be inevitable amid tensions with justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- PM proposes to Moon that justice minister, prosecutor general should step down together (Donga llbo)

-- PM proposes to Moon that chief prosecutor, justice minister need to step down amid growing tensions (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon discusses with PM growing tensions between justice minister, prosecutor general (Segye Times)

-- Acting chief prosecutor implores justice minister to reconsider suspension of Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon warns prosecution that reform entails pain amid tensions between chief prosecutor, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon urges civil servants to follow his reform drive, apparently targeting prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Market capitalization of top 5 K-pop labels reaches combined 10 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't presses ahead with implementation of 52 workweek system for smaller firms (Korea Economic Daily)

