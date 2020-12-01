Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness but offers no apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PM says chief prosecutor's resignation will be inevitable amid tensions with justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- PM proposes to Moon that justice minister, prosecutor general should step down together (Donga llbo)
-- PM proposes to Moon that chief prosecutor, justice minister need to step down amid growing tensions (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon discusses with PM growing tensions between justice minister, prosecutor general (Segye Times)
-- Acting chief prosecutor implores justice minister to reconsider suspension of Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon warns prosecution that reform entails pain amid tensions between chief prosecutor, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Chun found guilty of defaming 1980 massacre witness (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon urges civil servants to follow his reform drive, apparently targeting prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Market capitalization of top 5 K-pop labels reaches combined 10 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't presses ahead with implementation of 52 workweek system for smaller firms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prosecutors implore Choo to reconsider suspension (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Justice minister, top prosecutor continue battle in court (Korea Herald)
-- Korea signs agreement with AstraZeneca for COVID vaccine (Korea Times)
