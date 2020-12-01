Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rebound in Nov. amid virus resurgence

All News 09:03 December 01, 2020

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments rebounded by rising 4 percent in November from a year earlier on the back of the economic recovery of major trade partners, although a resurgence in new virus cases still pose risks of delaying a full-fledged recovery.

Outbound shipments came to US$45.8 billion last month, compared with $44 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 2.1 percent to $39.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.93 billion.

The latest figure slightly falls short of market expectations. According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's November exports were expected to have risen 6.6 percent on-year.

Exports rebound in Nov. amid virus resurgence - 1

South Korean exports posted their first on-year rebound in 14 months in February, but the recovery was short-lived as the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a harsh blow to key export products.

Asia's fourth-largest economy extended its slump in exports to a sixth month in August, before rebounding 7.7 percent in September on increased shipments of chips and automobiles. In October, exports moved down 3.6 percent due to fewer working days and a resurgence in the virus.

The country's central bank, meanwhile, revised up this year's economic outlook last week on signs of a modest recovery in exports.

The bank expected the economy to shrink 1.1 percent this year, compared with the previous forecast of a 1.3 percent retreat.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#trade balance-November
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!