S. Korea, U.S. hold first defense cost talks since U.S. election
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held defense cost talks for the first time since the U.S. presidential election and reaffirmed their principle to seek a fair and mutually acceptable deal, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
During the video talks held Monday night (Korea time), South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart Donna Welton agreed to "closely work together to swiftly reach an agreement that is fair and mutually acceptable," the ministry said.
The negotiations on determining Seoul's payment for maintaining the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea have remained stalled amid Washington's call for a drastic increase in Seoul's share. Korea has offered a 13 percent raise as the maximum.
The last face-to-face talks between Jeong and his previous U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, took place in Los Angeles in March. Welton was appointed as DeHart's successor in July.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
5
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
-
2
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally under 500 for 2nd day; current antivirus curbs maintained
-
4
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5