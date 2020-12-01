Today in Korean history
Dec. 2
1946 -- Korean independence fighter Rhee Syng-man, who later became South Korea's first president, visits the United States with a proposal that his country set up its own government. Korea had regained sovereignty the previous year after 35 years of Japanese colonial rule, as a result of Japan's defeat in World War II.
The liberation, however, was followed by the division of the peninsula, with U.S. forces occupying the southern half and troops from the Soviet Union taking control of the northern half, and the 1950-53 Korean War.
1952 -- U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower visits South Korea.
1972 -- A fire breaks out inside the Seoul Citizens Hall due to faulty electrical wiring, leaving more than 50 people dead and 76 others injured.
2002 -- Kookmin Bank and a new lottery operator, KLS consortium, begin selling lottery tickets.
2014 -- The National Assembly passes the government's 2015 budget bill, meeting the Dec. 2 deadline set by the Constitution for the first time in 12 years.
2015 -- "Juldarigi," a traditional Korean folk game of tug-of-war, is added to UNESCO's intangible heritage list along with similar traditions performed in Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines.
2016 -- South Korea unveils a set of its own punitive measures against North Korea, blacklisting scores of people and entities suspected of supporting the regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Included in the blacklist were Choe Ryong-hae, then a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, and Vice Marshal Hwang Pyong-so, then-director of the military's general political bureau. The Workers' Party and the State Affairs Commission were also added along with other entities suspected of supporting the regime's efforts to export its coal and generate earnings.
