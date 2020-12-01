Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 01, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 10

Jeonju 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/-2 Sunny 10

Busan 13/01 Cloudy 20
