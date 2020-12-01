Malaria infections in N. Korea halve in 2019: WHO
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of malaria infections in North Korea nearly halved in 2019 from a year earlier, a U.N. agency's report showed Tuesday, as global aid organizations have worked to help with the impoverished country's fight against the contagious disease.
According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), North Korea reported a total of 1,869 malaria cases last year, compared with 3,698 tallied a year earlier.
The North had reported over 10,000 malaria cases annually from 2008-2014, but the number began sharply falling from 2017, when the figure came to 4,575.
The report did not provide reasons for the decline, but international assistance for the North's fight against malaria and other contagious diseases appears to be paying off, observers said.
In July, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) received a sanctions waiver for its plan to send around US$750,000 worth of medical equipment needed to treat patients suffering from malaria and tuberculosis in North Korea.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
5
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
-
2
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally under 500 for 2nd day; current antivirus curbs maintained
-
4
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea keeps capital area under Level 2 social distancing, raises other areas to Level 1.5