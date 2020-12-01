GM Korea's Nov. sales almost halved on strikes
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales dropped 45.6 percent last month from a year earlier, as unionized workers' strikes led to production losses.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 21,384 vehicles in November, down from 39,317 the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 10.5 percent on-year to 6,556 units last month, and exports plunged 53.7 percent to 14,828 units over the cited period, it said.
From January to November, its sales shed 15 percent on-year to 321,736 autos.
Domestic sales gained 8.9 percent to 73,695 in the first 11 months from a year earlier on the back of robust sales of Chevrolet Spark minicars.
In contrast, exports were down 20.2 percent to 248,041 during the cited period as auto sales remained sluggish amid COVID-19.
GM Korea workers staged several rounds of walkouts in November, demanding an end to a wage freeze and new vehicle production at its No. 2 Bupyeong plant in Incheon, just west of Seoul, reaching a tentative agreement with the company management on Nov. 25.
Partial strikes have cost GM Korea about 25,000 vehicles in lost production, the company said. The company already suffered production losses of 60,000 vehicles in the first half due to the impact of the pandemic.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
5
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
-
2
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
-
3
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
-
4
N. Korean leader Kim given coronavirus vaccine from China: U.S. expert
-
5
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs