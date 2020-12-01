Renault Samsung's Nov. sales fall by nearly half amid pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday that its auto sales plunged 48.7 percent last month from a year earlier due to the coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,074 vehicles in November, down from 15,749 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand for its models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales decreased 10.8 percent on-year to 7,207 units last month, while exports nose-dived 88.7 percent to 867 units over the cited period, the statement said.
The upgraded model of the QM6 sports utility vehicle was the bestselling car in the domestic market in November, selling 3,647 units.
From January to November, its sales dropped 33.2 percent on-year to 107,151 units, mostly due to weak demand in overseas markets.
French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
5
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
-
2
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
-
3
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
-
4
N. Korean leader Kim given coronavirus vaccine from China: U.S. expert
-
5
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs