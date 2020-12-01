Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's Nov. sales fall by nearly half amid pandemic

All News 15:47 December 01, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday that its auto sales plunged 48.7 percent last month from a year earlier due to the coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,074 vehicles in November, down from 15,749 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand for its models, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales decreased 10.8 percent on-year to 7,207 units last month, while exports nose-dived 88.7 percent to 867 units over the cited period, the statement said.

The upgraded model of the QM6 sports utility vehicle was the bestselling car in the domestic market in November, selling 3,647 units.

From January to November, its sales dropped 33.2 percent on-year to 107,151 units, mostly due to weak demand in overseas markets.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

Renault Samsung's sports utility vehicle, XM3, is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Oct. 15, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

