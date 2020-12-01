KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 26,350 UP 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 UP 1,850
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,600 UP 100
SGBC 42,100 DN 1,800
BoryungPharm 22,150 UP 1,550
L&L 10,400 0
Hyosung 80,200 DN 100
Shinsegae 231,000 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,010 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,600 UP 1,600
Nongshim 288,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 72,600 UP 2,000
SBC 10,550 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,750 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 7,580 UP 130
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,700 UP 1,950
Kogas 28,800 UP 450
HyundaiEng&Const 34,550 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,350 DN 450
DB HiTek 35,800 UP 350
Hanwha 26,100 UP 300
CJ 79,600 UP 500
JWPHARMA 33,450 DN 400
LGInt 19,350 UP 250
LotteFood 317,500 0
Daesang 25,250 UP 650
NEXENTIRE 5,850 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 4,800 DN 15
KCC 169,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 177,500 DN 10,000
ORION Holdings 13,200 0
CJ LOGISTICS 164,500 DN 1,500
Yuhan 64,500 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,800 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 950
HITEJINRO 31,850 DN 100
DOOSAN 54,100 DN 1,200
AmoreG 53,300 UP 700
