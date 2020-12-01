KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 183,500 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 25,100 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,800 0
TaekwangInd 790,000 UP 22,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
DaelimInd 81,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 DN100
KiaMtr 59,800 UP 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 131,500 UP 5,500
SK hynix 100,500 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 523,000 UP 14,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,900 UP 35
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 2,700
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 850
Hanon Systems 16,450 UP 1,400
SK 221,500 UP 10,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 UP 7,500
KG DONGBU STL 11,350 UP 2,600
HANJINKAL 72,800 DN 2,200
Asiana Airlines 5,720 UP 570
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 UP 14,000
LS 67,900 UP 4,700
GC Corp 360,500 UP 3,000
GS E&C 31,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 67,800 UP 1,100
NHIS 11,250 UP 500
SK Discovery 66,400 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,100 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 44,150 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 UP 620
SKC 88,900 DN 800
Binggrae 55,500 0
GCH Corp 36,000 UP 400
LotteChilsung 98,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,230 DN 170
POSCO 245,500 UP 11,500
KPIC 245,500 UP 1,000
F&F 87,400 UP 2,200
