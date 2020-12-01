KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,755 UP 65
HtlShilla 81,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 72,100 UP 1,800
SamsungElecMech 162,000 UP 6,000
Hanssem 96,700 DN 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 0
Ottogi 558,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 64,900 UP 600
KSOE 104,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,350 DN 400
GS Retail 33,900 UP 150
OCI 69,100 DN 200
Mobis 242,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 50
S-1 80,000 UP 1,200
Hanchem 159,500 UP 3,500
DWS 30,350 UP 50
LS ELECTRIC 55,600 UP 500
KorZinc 390,000 UP 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,940 UP 110
SYC 52,500 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 47,450 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 46,200 UP 1,300
S-Oil 70,000 UP 400
LG Innotek 155,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 285,000 UP 3,000
HMM 13,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 48,600 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 41,000 UP 1,550
UNID 43,950 UP 50
KEPCO 21,600 UP 150
SKTelecom 236,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 51,200 UP 1,600
HyundaiElev 40,550 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,100 UP 300
DAEKYO 3,725 UP 60
GKL 15,950 UP 750
Handsome 29,150 DN 200
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
N. Korean leader Kim given coronavirus vaccine from China: U.S. expert
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs