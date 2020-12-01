Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 December 01, 2020

COWAY 70,000 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 1,000
IBK 9,500 UP 200
NamhaeChem 8,600 DN 50
DONGSUH 32,700 DN 1,300
BGF 4,635 DN 45
SamsungEng 13,850 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,325 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 200
KT 24,250 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159000 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 250
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,500 UP 1,200
KT&G 83,400 UP 900
DHICO 15,500 DN 1,250
LG Display 15,800 UP 550
Kangwonland 23,150 UP 700
NAVER 285,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 374,500 UP 6,500
NCsoft 852,000 UP 42,000
DSME 27,600 UP 550
DSINFRA 8,180 UP 10
DWEC 3,520 UP 20
Donga ST 87,200 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 362,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 177,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,150 UP 100
LGH&H 1,538,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 809,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,300 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,700 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 86,000 UP 500
Celltrion 344,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 24,550 UP 200
(MORE)

