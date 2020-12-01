KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,300 UP 400
KIH 76,500 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 31,650 UP 200
GS 36,700 UP 1,650
CJ CGV 22,950 UP 50
LIG Nex1 29,900 DN 400
Fila Holdings 42,200 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,800 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,075 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 187,500 UP 8,500
LF 14,850 UP 150
FOOSUNG 9,540 DN 100
SK Innovation 182,500 UP 9,500
POONGSAN 27,650 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 45,900 UP 550
Hansae 16,450 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 73,100 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 30,350 UP 450
KOLON IND 41,450 DN 150
HanmiPharm 372,000 UP 13,500
BNK Financial Group 5,720 UP 90
emart 158,000 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 50 UP1650
KOLMAR KOREA 45,150 UP 150
DoubleUGames 58,400 0
CUCKOO 96,400 UP 600
COSMAX 95,600 UP 300
MANDO 51,900 UP 3,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 0
Doosan Bobcat 30,750 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,100 0
Netmarble 125,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281000 UP1500
ORION 120,500 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 126,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 411,000 DN 15,000
HDC-OP 20,100 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 270
