Hyundai's Nov. sales fall 4.3 pct on overseas slump
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 376,704 vehicles in November, down from 393,694 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 11 percent to 70,035 units last month from 63,160 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models, such as the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson SUV models.
But overseas sales declined 7.2 percent to 306,669 units from 330,534 during the same period.
From January to November, sales dropped 16 percent to 3,369,055 autos from 4,026,075 in the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
4
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
1
(URGENT) BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
(LEAD) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon returns with 'miraculous' album 'Mozart'
-
5
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 'toughest' virus battle in winter, people urged to follow antivirus curbs
-
2
Gyms, saunas and other virus-prone facilities in capital area to shut down from Tuesday
-
3
S. Korea refutes China's claim on industrial standard for kimchi
-
4
N. Korean leader Kim given coronavirus vaccine from China: U.S. expert
-
5
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs