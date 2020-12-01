Kia's Nov. sales rise 2 pct on SUV demand
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales increased 2 percent last month from a year earlier on robust demand for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models.
Kia Motors sold 256,019 vehicles in November, up from 250,952 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales gained 3.9 percent on-year to 50,523 units last month. Overseas sales climbed 1.6 percent to 205,496 units despite the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period, it said.
From January to November, its sales fell 6.1 percent on-year to 2.39 million units due to weak demand abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SUV Sportage was the bestselling model with sales of 35,950 units in the global market, followed by the compact SUV Seltos and K3 compact sedan, it said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
