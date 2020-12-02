Asset managers' Q3 net jumps 44.4 pct on commission fees
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of asset management companies in South Korea jumped 44.4 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier due a strong gain in commission fees, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net profit of 324 asset management firms came to 459 billion won (US$415 million) in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 312 billion won a quarter earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index rose about 10 percent in the third quarter despite the pandemic.
Their combined assets came to 1,193.2 trillion won at the end of September, up 0.6 percent from the end of June.
According to the FSS, 86 asset management firms, or 26.5 percent of the total, reported net losses during the third quarter, with the remainder posting net profits.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS gets Grammy nod in another landmark feat
-
4
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
5
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
3
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
4
(2nd LD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
5
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday