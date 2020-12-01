Suspected avian flu reported from chicken farm
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- A suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu was reported among chickens at a farm in central South Korea, the agricultural ministry said Tuesday.
Local authorities are carrying out an investigation into the suspected case from an egg farm in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
It could take up to three days to determine whether the virus is a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu.
The farm was raising 188,000 birds, and seven other farms are located within a 3-kilometer radius.
Should the test results turn out to be highly pathogenic, poultry within the area will be destroyed, according to the ministry.
On Saturday, South Korea confirmed this year's first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza among domestic poultry at a duck farm in Jeongeup located about 290 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
It marked the first highly pathogenic case to be reported from poultry farm since March 2018, although there were infections among wild birds.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
