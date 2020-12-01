Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy to raise 1.2 tln won via stock sale

All News 17:58 December 01, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Cash-strapped Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it will sell shares worth 1.2 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) late this month to repay its debts.

The country's largest power equipment maker will issue about 121 million new shares at 9,980 won apiece on Dec. 24, it said in a regulatory filing.

In March, Doosan Heavy received a cash injection of 3 trillion won from its creditors, including the Korea Development Bank (KDB), amid a liquidity crunch, in exchange for asset sales and other cost-cutting measures.

Its short-term debts, due this year, reach 4.2 trillion won.

This photo shows the logo of Doosan Group, to which Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. belongs, in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!