At least 5 killed in apartment building fire in Gunpo

All News 18:40 December 01, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a 25-story apartment building in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people, fire authorities said.

The blaze started on the 12th floor of the building located in the city about 32 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 4:37 p.m., they said.

Among the victims, two fell to their deaths, while three were found dead in the stairwell leading to the rooftop.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 5:11 p.m. by mobilizing choppers, pumpers and other equipment.

This photo, provided by a citizen, shows a fire at an apartment building located in Gunpo, 32 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 1, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


