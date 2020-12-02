Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Court, justice ministry's inspection committee take Yoon's side (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon gets back to work, says he will safeguard spirits of Constitution, rule of law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon's suspension harms neutrality of prosecution: court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court grants injunction, Yoon gets back to work immediately (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon's back, court says prosecutor general should not blindly obey justice minister (Segye Times)
-- Court puts brakes on justice ministry, saying it tarnishes prosecution's neutrality (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon's back, says he will safeguard spirit of Constitution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court grants injunction, Yoon returns after 7 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Court declares suspension unfair, Yoon Seok-youl returns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Midsized companies say they want deregulation, not money (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- There are 130,000 electric cars, not enough places to charge them (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Injunction restores Yoon temporarily (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BTS rewrites Billboard history with 'Life Goes On' (Korea Herald)
-- Summer is 'golden time' for nuke talks: think tank (Korea Times)
(END)
