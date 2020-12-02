Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 December 02, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Court, justice ministry's inspection committee take Yoon's side (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon gets back to work, says he will safeguard spirits of Constitution, rule of law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon's suspension harms neutrality of prosecution: court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court grants injunction, Yoon gets back to work immediately (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon's back, court says prosecutor general should not blindly obey justice minister (Segye Times)
-- Court puts brakes on justice ministry, saying it tarnishes prosecution's neutrality (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon's back, says he will safeguard spirit of Constitution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court grants injunction, Yoon returns after 7 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Court declares suspension unfair, Yoon Seok-youl returns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Midsized companies say they want deregulation, not money (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- There are 130,000 electric cars, not enough places to charge them (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Injunction restores Yoon temporarily (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BTS rewrites Billboard history with 'Life Goes On' (Korea Herald)
-- Summer is 'golden time' for nuke talks: think tank (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!