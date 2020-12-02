(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 2)

Policymakers have turned a deaf ear to the side effects of higher taxes. Landlords have been trying hard to pass the rising tax burden on to tenants by raising rents significantly, especially since the ruling party enacted three laws in July to allow tenants to extend their two-year rental contracts by another two years. The laws, however, have made the situation worse, causing an acute shortage of jeonse homes. Jeonse is Korea's unique home leasing system in which tenants pay a lump sum deposit which is returned upon the expiration of their rental contract. Most landlords have begun to put their homes up for monthly rent to earn more amid a record low interest rate.