(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 2nd highly pathogenic bird flu case from farms
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details throughout)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed another highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) case from local poultry farms, sparking further concerns over possible nationwide transmission of the disease.
A suspected case reported from an egg farm in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier this week tested to be highly pathogenic, according to local authorities.
On Saturday, South Korea confirmed a highly pathogenic AI case at a duck farm in Jeongeup. It marked the first such case to be reported from a poultry farm since March 2018.
South Korea has raised its guard against the disease since late October, when it found a highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu near a creek in Cheonan, 92 km south of Seoul. It was the first confirmed case of avian influenza from wild birds in 32 months.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said earlier in the day that two additional cases from wild birds were confirmed, in Anseong, 77 kilometers south of Seoul, and Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province, raising the total cases here since October to 12.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
"Considering that the country has confirmed 12 highly pathogenic AI cases from wild birds since October, we are in a critical situation," an official from the ministry said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
(2nd LD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt