Wednesday's weather forecast

December 02, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-1 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/00 Cloudy 0

Jeju 12/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/-1 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/06 Cloudy 10

