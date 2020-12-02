Seoul chosen as best international meeting destination
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul has been selected as the top destination for international meetings by a global magazine on corporate travel, the city government said Wednesday.
Business Traveler conducted an online survey in July and August for the 2020 Business Traveler Awards in 53 categories, including the world's best airlines, airports, hotels and international meeting destinations, the city government said in a press release.
Some 200,000 magazine subscribers took part in the vote and chose Seoul as the Best International Meeting Destination.
It marks the seventh time the capital has won the award, according to the city government.
"Seoul is a great city for both business and leisure activities," Joo Yong-tae, the head of the city government's tourism department, said.
He added that the city government will work to make Seoul the top international meeting destination in the post-coronavirus era.
In July, Seoul was ranked as the third-best international meeting destination for the fifth consecutive year in the International Meetings Statistics Report released by the Union of International Associations.
Last month, it was also given the Best Marketing Award by the International Congress and Convention Association.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
Gracie Abrams joins fan community Weverse
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
(LEAD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
5
(2nd LD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs