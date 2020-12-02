Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to deploy suicide UAVs, advanced attack drones on trial next year

All News 09:37 December 02, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The military plans to deploy suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gun-shooting drones on a trial basis next year under a rapid acquisition project aimed at better responding to fast-evolving future battle environments, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it has signed contracts with companies to acquire three types of advanced attack drones -- the suicide UAVs, drones that fire guns at ground targets and small-sized drones with surveillance and attack functions -- which will be deployed on a trial run in the next three to six months.

The agency launched the rapid acquisition project in May to bring competitive items to the military in a swift manner to capitalize on innovative technologies for military purposes.

"The rapid acquisition project is aimed at applying the private sector's fast-evolving new technologies to the military. It is expected to be an innovative model to improve defense capabilities down the road," agency chief Wang Jung-hong said.

This combined image, provided by the arms procurement agency on Dec. 2, 2020, shows the suicide unmanned aerial vehicle to be deployed to the military on a trial run next year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

