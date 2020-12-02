The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 02, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.63 0.63
3-M 0.71 0.70
6-M 0.86 0.86
12-M 0.93 0.93
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
Most Saved
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
(2nd LD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt