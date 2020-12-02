Seoul stocks set to hit record high on vaccine hopes
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, heading toward a record high, buoyed by the possible availability of COVID-19 vaccines and hopes of a large U.S. stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.89 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,664.14 as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index posted a firm start, briefly touching an all-time high of 2,675.28 points.
The prospect of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines receiving emergency approval from the European health regulator fueled investor sentiment.
The two companies applied for approval for their respective vaccines from the European Medicines Agency a day earlier.
A $908 billion stimulus proposal from a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday (U.S. time) also kept hopes of a large relief package alive.
Most large caps in Seoul traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 7.46 percent.
Top chemical maker LG Chem added 3.46 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.54 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics backtracked 1.13 percent, and Celltrion was down 0.58 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver dropped 1.23 percent, with rival Kakao slipping 0.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,104.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.6 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
(2nd LD) Infection tally in 400s for 3rd day, virus-prone facilities under further curbs
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt