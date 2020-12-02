Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
WASHINGTON -- China's failure, if not refusal, to implement U.N. sanctions aimed at denuclearizing North Korea may be delaying the process, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.
Alex Wong, deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, insisted China often "chooses" not to implement the sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council, of which it is a permanent member.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's consumer prices grow at faster pace in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at a faster pace in November than a month earlier as prices of agricultural products and service charges went up, data showed Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent on-year last month, compared with a 0.1 percent on-year gain in the previous month, according to the data by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
S. Korea's card spending grows 5.4 pct in Oct.
SEOUL -- Payments made with cards in South Korea grew more than 5 percent in October amid the new coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Wednesday.
Spending made with credit, debit and prepaid cards came to 77.3 trillion won (US$69.7 billion) in October, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Credit Finance Association.
-----------------
S. Korea's economic recovery momentum gains traction: finance minister
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is seeing its recovery momentum gain traction on improving exports, the finance minister said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also pledged the government's efforts to continue to prop up an economic recovery into the fourth quarter and next year.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Koreans were on high alert Wednesday with only hours to go until hundreds of thousands of students would sit for the annual state college entrance exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 490,000 high school seniors, graduates and others plan to take the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections across the country.
-----------------
S. Korea to deploy suicide UAVs, advanced attack drones on trial next year
SEOUL -- The military plans to deploy suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gun-shooting drones on a trial basis next year under a rapid acquisition project aimed at better responding to fast-evolving future battle environments, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it has signed contracts with companies to acquire three types of advanced attack drones -- the suicide UAVs, drones that fire guns at ground targets and small-sized drones with surveillance and attack functions -- which will be deployed on a trial run in the next three to six months.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Samsung names new chiefs of its memory, foundry businesses
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday named the new chiefs of its memory and foundry businesses as the South Korean tech giant aims to further expand its presence in the chipmaking sector.
Samsung announced that Lee Jung-bae, 53, has been promoted to chief of its memory business, while Choi Si-young, 56, will head its foundry business.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
SEOUL -- The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea bounced back to over 500 again Wednesday, adding to concerns that the country faces a bigger wave of the pandemic in winter amid tougher social distancing measures.
The country added 511 more COVID-19 cases, including 493 local infections, raising the total caseload to 35,163, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It reported no additional coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total to 526.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Koreans feel pinch of rising housing costs amid economic downturn
SEOUL -- Buying a house is often a competitive, costly and stressful process, especially so in Seoul, South Korea's epicenter of politics, business, culture and education.
For decades, buying an apartment in a decent neighborhood in the capital city has not been easy for a typical family, but it has become an even more elusive goal under the administration of liberal President Moon Jae-in that took office in May 2017.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 2nd highly pathogenic bird flu case from farms
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed another highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) case from local poultry farms, sparking further concerns over possible nationwide transmission of the disease.
A suspected case reported from an egg farm in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier this week tested to be highly pathogenic, according to local authorities.
(END)
-
