USFK reports another COVID-19 case at Camp Casey
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported an additional case of the coronavirus at Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Wednesday, after a soldier at the base was confirmed over the weekend to have the virus.
"Notifications to those affected, case trace, and team clean operations are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post without providing details, including the identity of the patient and how the person was infected.
The new case came after a soldier at the base in the city of Dongducheon tested positive on Saturday, and brought the total number of virus cases among USFK-affiliated population to 383, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
As South Korea braces for another wave of infections in the winter, USFK has extended its ban on members' off-post activities at saunas, fitness facilities, internet cafes and music lessons across the country.
Travel to or within Area II defined as the Seoul metropolitan area, including the western city of Incheon, is also prohibited until further notice.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt