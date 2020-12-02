Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's ERA champion returning for 3rd season with Heroes

All News 14:51 December 02, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean league ERA champion will be back for his third season.

The Kiwoom Heroes announced Wednesday they have retained left-hander Eric Jokisch on a one-year deal worth US$900,000, including incentives.

The American ace has been with the Heroes since 2019. In 2019, while making $500,000, Jokisch went 13-9 with a 3.13 ERA in 30 starts. This year, on a $700,000 deal, Jokisch was 12-7 in 27 starts with a 2.14 ERA, the lowest in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

In this file photo from Oct. 30, 2020, Eric Jokisch of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the Doosan Bears in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Jokisch's 2.67 ERA over the past two years is the best in the league over that span. During that 2019-2020 period, Jokisch has the fourth-most wins (25) and strikeouts (256), and has thrown sixth-most innings (341).

KBO clubs are each allowed to sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. From last year's group, the Heroes have already parted ways with right-hander Jake Brigham and infielder Addison Russell.

In this file photo from Sept. 6, 2020, Eric Jokisch of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the KT Wiz in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

