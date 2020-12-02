KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 96,900 UP 5,300
LotteChilsung 98,700 DN 100
Shinsegae 235,000 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 22,450 UP 300
L&L 10,350 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 UP 1,300
GCH Corp 36,850 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 54,800 UP 1,500
SGBC 41,750 DN 350
Binggrae 55,200 DN 300
Hyosung 81,500 UP 1,300
LOTTE 35,000 DN 100
Nongshim 287,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,000 UP 1,350
DB HiTek 36,700 UP 900
LGInt 19,500 UP 150
CJ 80,600 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 7,630 UP 50
JWPHARMA 33,750 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,860 UP 60
ORION Holdings 13,350 UP 150
LotteFood 324,500 UP 7,000
NEXENTIRE 6,080 UP 230
CHONGKUNDANG 170,500 DN 2,000
KCC 172,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 177,500 0
SamsungElec 69,500 UP 1,700
SK Discovery 66,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 250,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 0
SKC 88,900 0
DB INSURANCE 44,850 UP 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,210 DN 20
POSCO 250,000 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,300 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,350 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,855 DN 45
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment