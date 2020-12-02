Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 December 02, 2020

NHIS 11,150 DN 100
LS 68,400 UP 500
GC Corp 360,000 DN 500
GS E&C 31,800 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,050 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 34,200 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 31,300 DN 550
Yuhan 65,200 UP 700
DOOSAN 53,300 DN 800
DaelimInd 81,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16050 DN50
KiaMtr 60,800 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 136,500 UP 5,000
SK hynix 109,000 UP 8,500
Youngpoong 526,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 UP 1,950
Kogas 28,850 UP 50
Hanwha 26,700 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 162,000 DN 2,500
SBC 10,650 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 UP 650
Daesang 25,450 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 5,430 DN 290
BukwangPharm 25,450 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 UP 100
TaekwangInd 799,000 UP 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 25,850 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,960 DN 50
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 700
F&F 87,500 UP 100
Ottogi 558,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,745 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 72,400 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 162,000 0
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!