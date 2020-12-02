KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 11,150 DN 100
LS 68,400 UP 500
GC Corp 360,000 DN 500
GS E&C 31,800 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,050 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 34,200 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 31,300 DN 550
Yuhan 65,200 UP 700
DOOSAN 53,300 DN 800
DaelimInd 81,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16050 DN50
KiaMtr 60,800 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 136,500 UP 5,000
SK hynix 109,000 UP 8,500
Youngpoong 526,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,650 UP 1,950
Kogas 28,850 UP 50
Hanwha 26,700 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 162,000 DN 2,500
SBC 10,650 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 UP 650
Daesang 25,450 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 5,430 DN 290
BukwangPharm 25,450 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 UP 100
TaekwangInd 799,000 UP 9,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 25,850 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,960 DN 50
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 700
F&F 87,500 UP 100
Ottogi 558,000 0
MERITZ SECU 3,745 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 72,400 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 162,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
1
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
