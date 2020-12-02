KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 96,400 DN 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,100 DN 100
IlyangPharm 64,000 DN 900
GS Retail 33,900 0
KSOE 103,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,100 DN 250
Mobis 240,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,550 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 50
S-1 80,300 UP 300
Hanchem 160,000 UP 500
OCI 72,300 UP 3,200
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 200
KorZinc 392,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,880 DN 60
SYC 52,400 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 47,100 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 48,050 UP 1,850
S-Oil 70,800 UP 800
LG Innotek 156,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 UP 2,500
HMM 13,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 49,250 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0
SamsungSecu 41,200 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 DN 550
DWS 29,700 DN 650
KEPCO 21,700 UP 100
SKTelecom 239,000 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 50,400 DN 800
HyundaiElev 40,500 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 500
Hanon Systems 16,200 DN 250
SK 237,000 UP 15,500
DAEKYO 3,695 DN 30
GKL 16,800 UP 850
Handsome 28,650 DN 500
COWAY 71,200 UP 1,200
UNID 45,200 UP 1,250
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
2
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
BTS makes second No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon meets top Chinese diplomat, requests role for inter-Korean ties
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases expected to exceed 500 on Wednesday
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment