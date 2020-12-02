KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,560 UP 60
DSME 27,550 DN 50
DSINFRA 8,200 UP 20
PanOcean 4,330 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 400
KT 24,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,850 UP 700
NamhaeChem 8,600 0
DONGSUH 32,700 0
BGF 4,590 DN 45
NAVER 283,500 DN 2,000
DWEC 3,545 UP 25
Donga ST 86,800 DN 400
Kakao 373,000 DN 1,500
SamsungEng 13,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162500 UP3500
NCsoft 859,000 UP 7,000
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 UP 200
KT&G 84,200 UP 800
DHICO 15,050 DN 450
LG Display 15,850 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 359,500 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 176,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 29,300 UP 150
LGH&H 1,541,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 841,000 UP 32,000
KEPCO E&C 16,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,300 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,300 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 85,900 DN 100
Celltrion 347,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 24,200 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 UP 3,900
