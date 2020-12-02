KIH 77,400 UP 900

LOTTE Himart 31,650 0

GS 37,050 UP 350

CJ CGV 24,550 UP 1,600

LIG Nex1 29,200 DN 700

Fila Holdings 43,500 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 UP 650

HANWHA LIFE 2,200 UP 125

AMOREPACIFIC 191,500 UP 4,000

LF 15,100 UP 250

FOOSUNG 9,590 UP 50

SK Innovation 182,500 0

POONGSAN 27,750 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 46,800 UP 900

Hansae 16,450 0

LG HAUSYS 71,800 DN 1,300

Youngone Corp 31,700 UP 1,350

KOLON IND 40,800 DN 650

HanmiPharm 373,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 5,970 UP 250

emart 159,000 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 50 UP1000

KOLMAR KOREA 45,300 UP 150

HANJINKAL 68,000 DN 4,800

DoubleUGames 57,400 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 96,800 UP 400

COSMAX 95,400 DN 200

MANDO 54,100 UP 2,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 30,350 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,650 DN 450

Netmarble 125,500 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281000 0

ORION 119,000 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 129,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 403,500 DN 7,500

HDC-OP 20,300 UP 200

WooriFinancialGroup 10,200 UP 100

(END)