KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 77,400 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 31,650 0
GS 37,050 UP 350
CJ CGV 24,550 UP 1,600
LIG Nex1 29,200 DN 700
Fila Holdings 43,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,200 UP 125
AMOREPACIFIC 191,500 UP 4,000
LF 15,100 UP 250
FOOSUNG 9,590 UP 50
SK Innovation 182,500 0
POONGSAN 27,750 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 46,800 UP 900
Hansae 16,450 0
LG HAUSYS 71,800 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 31,700 UP 1,350
KOLON IND 40,800 DN 650
HanmiPharm 373,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,970 UP 250
emart 159,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 353,500 UP 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 45,300 UP 150
HANJINKAL 68,000 DN 4,800
DoubleUGames 57,400 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 96,800 UP 400
COSMAX 95,400 DN 200
MANDO 54,100 UP 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 30,350 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,650 DN 450
Netmarble 125,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 281,000 0
ORION 119,000 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 129,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 403,500 DN 7,500
HDC-OP 20,300 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,200 UP 100
