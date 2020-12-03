Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Conflict between Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution gets bigger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes forward with punishment committee in message that he will 'follow rules' over political decision (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae swiftly appoints vice justice minister (Donga llbo)
-- Moon takes offensive, set on firing Yoon Seok-youl by filling vice justice minister's seat (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes forward with 'punishing Yoon Seok-youl' (Segye Times)
-- Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu was attorney for key suspect in Wolsong-1 shutdown controversy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae appoints justice vice minister, prosecution seeks arrest warrants over Wolsong-1 shutdown controversy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae fills empty vice minister seat for 'Yoon Seok-youl punishment committee' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon pushes forward with 'clearing Yoon Seok-youl' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong's new Samsung seeks reform with 'young blood, 50-something' C-level execs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Pro-Choo officials offer to resign, fear over 'breach of order' spreads (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon appoints an ally to keep the pressure on Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Calls grow for stronger measures as hospitals near crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Time for President to determine fates of Choo, Yoon (Korea Times)
