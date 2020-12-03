(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 3)

We welcome the developments that are in line with the spirit of the Constitution and the rule of law. Minister Choo should take responsibility for recklessly trying to oust Yoon only because he has continued to investigate the inner circle of the political elite. She faces growing criticism for a lack of legitimacy in removing Yoon from duty and calling for disciplinary action against him for vague and groundless allegations. One of the major procedural flaws is her failure to inform Yoon in advance of the allegations she brought against him as well as to give him an opportunity to explain his position.