Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 03, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-1 Cloudy 0
Suwon 04/-2 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 07/-1 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/01 Sunny 0
Busan 11/04 Cloudy 20
(END)
