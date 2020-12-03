Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

December 03, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-1 Cloudy 0

Suwon 04/-2 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 06/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/01 Sunny 0

Busan 11/04 Cloudy 20

(END)

