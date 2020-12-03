S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza case from wild birds
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds, with local authorities raising their guard against its transmission into poultry farms.
The latest case came from wild birds in Buan, 280 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province, raising the total bird flu cases here since October to 13, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The country is currently carrying out investigations on droppings of wild birds gathered from Suncheon, 415 km south of Seoul as well. It takes a few days to find out whether they are highly pathogenic.
"The virus can be transmitted through various means, including cars, people and wild birds. Local poultry farms need to carry out thorough preventive measures, including wearing different shoes for each shed," a ministry official said.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
South Korea reported its first highly pathogenic AI case in 32 months in late October from Cheonan, 92 km south of Seoul.
Since, the country also saw two cases from local poultry farms.
The first case was reported at a duck farm in Jeongeup of North Jeolla Province on Saturday, followed by the second infection from an egg farm in Sangju, 270 km southeast of Seoul on the previous day.
Local authorities are currently culling poultry within a 3-km radius of infected farms.
