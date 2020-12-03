7 more soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The military reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
Four enlisted soldiers -- two each from the border counties of Yeoncheon and Cheorwon -- tested positive while in quarantine after cluster infections were reported at their units, while another enlistee based in the eastern city of Wonju was confirmed to have the virus upon returning from vacation, according to the defense ministry.
In addition, an officer based at another Army unit in Yeoncheon and an officer based in Bucheon, west of Seoul, also tested positive after showing symptoms, it said.
The latest infections brought the total number of virus cases reported among the military population to 389.
Nationwide, South Korea added 540 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 35,703.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
