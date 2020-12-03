Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- JYP Entertainment's new girl group NiziU has landed at No. 1 on Japan's Oricon music chart with its debut single album, the company said Thursday.
The nine-piece group's album "Step and a Step" topped the daily CD single chart on the Oricon, according to the agency.
The album, released on Wednesday, includes the lead track "Step and a Step," written by JYP chief and K-pop guru Park Jin-young, as well as the pre-debut track "Make You Happy."
"Make You Happy" has stormed Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon's weekly album sales chart even before the group's official debut.
NiziU, formed by JYP and Japan's Sony Music Entertainment, consists of nine winners of the idol survival reality show "Nizi Project."
The band's nine members -- Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina -- were trained by JYP, which has successfully incubated K-pop girl groups like TWICE and ITZY.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
4
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
5
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive