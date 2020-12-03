Amid retirement speculation, Ryu So-yeon set for belated LPGA season debut

"When I went back to Korea, that was in March and I couldn't really remember how the spring (looked) like in Korea," Ryu said in a pretournament press conference, conducted in English. "I really wanted to just feel all of the four seasons, so I stayed in Korea for nine months, and literally spent my whole time with my family and friends. Waking up at 7 and having breakfast with my parents at 8:30, that was my routine. That was one of my favorite times for (the) last nine months."