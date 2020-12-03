8 USFK service members, dependents test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Six American service members and two dependents have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Three service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the U.S. military.
Six of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the two others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 391.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
3
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic