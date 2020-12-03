Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 282 bln-won order from ADNOC

All News 14:47 December 03, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has won a 282 billion-won (US$257 million) order to build three oil tankers from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC).

The vessels will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The deal has an option to place an order for three additional oil tankers, the shipbuilder said.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has received orders worth $4.6 billion so far this year, achieving about 56 percent of this year's order target.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Dec. 3, 2020, shows a crude carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

