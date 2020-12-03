Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 282 bln-won order from ADNOC
All News 14:47 December 03, 2020
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has won a 282 billion-won (US$257 million) order to build three oil tankers from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC).
The vessels will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.
The deal has an option to place an order for three additional oil tankers, the shipbuilder said.
With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has received orders worth $4.6 billion so far this year, achieving about 56 percent of this year's order target.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
Most Saved
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
3
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic