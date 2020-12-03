Moon says 'procedural justification' is important over prosecution chief's fate
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of "procedural justification and fairness" in deciding whether to discipline South Korea's top prosecutor over his alleged wrongdoings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Moon's message came a day before the Ministry of Justice plans to convene a session of the formal disciplinary committee to discuss the issue involving Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
Moon requested the public "calmly" keep watch on the results of the meeting without making any hasty forecast, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president pointed out the seriousness of the matter, Kang said in a statement.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
3
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic