Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon says 'procedural justification' is important over prosecution chief's fate

All News 15:02 December 03, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of "procedural justification and fairness" in deciding whether to discipline South Korea's top prosecutor over his alleged wrongdoings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

Moon's message came a day before the Ministry of Justice plans to convene a session of the formal disciplinary committee to discuss the issue involving Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

Moon requested the public "calmly" keep watch on the results of the meeting without making any hasty forecast, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president pointed out the seriousness of the matter, Kang said in a statement.

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!