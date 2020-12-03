Budget for veterans affairs rises 2.7 pct to 5.8 tln won next year
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's budget for patriots and veterans rose 2.7 percent on-year to 5.8 trillion won (US$5.29 billion) in 2021, the veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.
The amount approved by the National Assembly the previous day is slightly higher than the 5.79 trillion won the government requested, as the budget for subsidies to veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and the families of patriots who fought against the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule rose during a parliamentary review, according to the ministry.
President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that the government will strengthen responsibility on people of national merit by raising benefits awarded to those who fought for the country.
Next year's budget also includes 26.7 billion won for the construction of a "wall of remembrance" in Washington for American soldiers who fought during the war and 880 million won for the relocation of a monument to commemorate Greece's participation in the conflict, the ministry said. The monument, currently at a highway service area in the central city of Yeoju, will be moved to a park in the city by next year.
"We will use the budget effectively to promote the welfare of the people who sacrificed for the country," the ministry said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
3
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic