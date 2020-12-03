KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BoryungPharm 20,100 DN 2,350
L&L 10,300 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,840 DN 120
KAL 26,050 UP 200
SGBC 40,450 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 238,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 288,000 UP 500
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,100 UP 100
Hyosung 81,900 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 99,800 UP 2,900
LG Corp. 73,300 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 100
DOOSAN 54,200 UP 900
DaelimInd 81,400 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 162,500 UP 500
Yuhan 65,500 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,500 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 150
HITEJINRO 32,400 UP 1,100
LGInt 19,550 UP 50
JWPHARMA 33,400 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 7,700 UP 70
SBC 10,400 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 100
LotteFood 323,500 DN 1,000
Daesang 25,350 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,880 UP 20
ORION Holdings 13,250 DN 100
AmoreG 55,300 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 196,500 UP 14,000
BukwangPharm 25,000 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,750 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 6,150 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 170,000 DN 500
TaekwangInd 795,000 DN 4,000
KCC 172,000 0
SKBP 175,500 DN 2,000
Hanwha 26,600 DN 100
DB HiTek 35,850 DN 850
