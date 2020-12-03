KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 80,300 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 UP50
KiaMtr 64,700 UP 3,900
Donga Socio Holdings 136,000 DN 500
SK hynix 111,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 527,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,650 DN 1,000
Kogas 28,850 0
KG DONGBU STL 11,350 UP 550
HANJINKAL 68,000 0
DWEC 3,805 UP 260
Donga ST 86,500 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 DN 40
POSCO 251,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,300 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,955 UP 100
LotteChilsung 99,300 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 44,600 DN 250
SamsungElec 69,700 UP 200
NHIS 11,400 UP 250
GCH Corp 36,100 DN 750
SK Discovery 66,300 DN 400
LS 67,900 DN 500
GC Corp 353,000 DN 7,000
GS E&C 32,200 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,250 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 0
KPIC 245,500 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 50
SKC 88,300 DN 600
LOTTE 35,600 UP 600
Binggrae 55,100 DN 100
Ottogi 558,000 0
F&F 86,600 DN 900
MERITZ SECU 3,735 DN 10
