CJ 80,300 DN 300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16100 UP50

KiaMtr 64,700 UP 3,900

Donga Socio Holdings 136,000 DN 500

SK hynix 111,500 UP 2,500

Youngpoong 527,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 34,950 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 500

SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,650 DN 1,000

Kogas 28,850 0

KG DONGBU STL 11,350 UP 550

HANJINKAL 68,000 0

DWEC 3,805 UP 260

Donga ST 86,500 DN 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 DN 40

POSCO 251,500 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,300 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,955 UP 100

LotteChilsung 99,300 UP 600

DB INSURANCE 44,600 DN 250

SamsungElec 69,700 UP 200

NHIS 11,400 UP 250

GCH Corp 36,100 DN 750

SK Discovery 66,300 DN 400

LS 67,900 DN 500

GC Corp 353,000 DN 7,000

GS E&C 32,200 UP 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,250 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 0

KPIC 245,500 DN 4,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 50

SKC 88,300 DN 600

LOTTE 35,600 UP 600

Binggrae 55,100 DN 100

Ottogi 558,000 0

F&F 86,600 DN 900

MERITZ SECU 3,735 DN 10

(MORE)