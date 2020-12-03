KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 82,600 UP 600
Hanmi Science 70,300 DN 2,100
SamsungElecMech 163,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 34,150 UP 250
Hanssem 95,700 DN 700
OCI 72,000 DN 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,100 0
IlyangPharm 62,500 DN 1,500
KSOE 103,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 54,700 DN 700
KorZinc 392,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 UP 80
SYC 52,600 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 UP 200
Mobis 245,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,850 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 49,350 UP 1,300
S-1 80,000 DN 300
S-Oil 71,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 160,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 285,500 DN 2,000
HMM 12,950 DN 350
Hanchem 158,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 UP 1,950
DWS 30,550 UP 850
UNID 45,200 0
KEPCO 22,350 UP 650
SamsungSecu 41,500 UP 300
SKTelecom 238,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 50,300 DN 100
HyundaiElev 40,400 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 DN 250
Hanon Systems 16,550 UP 350
SK 238,500 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 3,685 DN 10
GKL 16,750 DN 50
Handsome 28,750 UP 100
