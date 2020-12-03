KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 5,430 0
COWAY 71,100 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 UP 500
IBK 9,580 UP 20
NamhaeChem 8,480 DN 120
DONGSUH 32,100 DN 600
BGF 4,465 DN 125
SamsungEng 13,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 0
PanOcean 4,275 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 50
KT 24,350 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162500 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,400 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 0
KT&G 84,300 UP 100
DHICO 15,000 DN 50
LG Display 16,000 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,750 DN 100
NAVER 287,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 374,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 878,000 UP 19,000
DSME 27,450 DN 100
DSINFRA 8,470 UP 270
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 360,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,250 DN 50
LGH&H 1,527,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 846,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,900 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,700 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,850 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 90,300 UP 4,400
Celltrion 351,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 23,600 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
5
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) BTS again tops Billboard 200 with latest album 'BE'
-
3
Chinese FM Wang wraps up 3-day trip highlighting close Seoul-Beijing ties
-
4
(URGENT) BTS again makes top debut on Billboard singles chart with 'Life Goes On'
-
5
S. Korea's green growth scheme on track: IEA report
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day; no letup in sight despite tough virus curbs
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 500 as effect of tougher curbs yet to be felt
-
3
Navy's new frigates to have Rolls-Royce engine
-
4
(LEAD) COVID-19 concerns rise after some K-pop singers test positive
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for nat'l college entrance exam amid pandemic