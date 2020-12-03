Asiana Airlines 5,430 0

COWAY 71,100 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 UP 500

IBK 9,580 UP 20

NamhaeChem 8,480 DN 120

DONGSUH 32,100 DN 600

BGF 4,465 DN 125

SamsungEng 13,600 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 0

PanOcean 4,275 DN 55

SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 50

KT 24,350 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162500 0

LOTTE TOUR 17,400 UP 200

LG Uplus 11,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 0

KT&G 84,300 UP 100

DHICO 15,000 DN 50

LG Display 16,000 UP 150

Kangwonland 23,750 DN 100

NAVER 287,000 UP 3,500

Kakao 374,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 878,000 UP 19,000

DSME 27,450 DN 100

DSINFRA 8,470 UP 270

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 360,500 UP 1,000

DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 29,250 DN 50

LGH&H 1,527,000 DN 14,000

LGCHEM 846,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 16,900 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,700 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 38,850 DN 450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 90,300 UP 4,400

Celltrion 351,000 UP 4,000

Huchems 23,600 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)